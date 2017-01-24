Top ranked UConn rolls past ECU for 94th straight win

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Gabby Williams had a triple-double and No. 1 UConn extended its NCAA-record winning streak to 94 games by beating East Carolina 91-44 on Tuesday night.

Williams finished with 16 points and tied career highs with 16 rebounds and 10 assists in the fifth triple-double in program history. It helped the Huskies (19-0, 7-0 American Athletic Conference) match their record of 34 consecutive road victories, a mark the four-time defending national champions first set from 2000-04. They can break the mark Feb. 1 at Temple.

Katie Lou Samuelson finished with 20 points and Napheesa Collier added 16 for UConn, which never trailed and outscored East Carolina 45-20 in the second half.

Kristen Gaffney had 13 points to lead the Pirates (10-11, 1-7). Their 22 turnovers turned into 33 points for UConn, and they’ve lost five straight and eight of nine.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)