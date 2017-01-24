Roanoke River Wildlife Rivers hoping to expand for the future

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is looking to the future. They’re hoping a proposed expansion plan will help guarantee wildlife has a place to call home well into the future.

Wildlife habitat in the East is being threatened by two factors: urban growth and sea level rise. The proposed changes would increase the size of the Roanoke River Wildlife Refuge from 30,000 to 250,000 acres. Matthew Connolly, manager of the Roanoke River National Wildlife Refuge, is one of the people looking for a solution to the problem.

“With three to four inches of sea level rise over the next 150 to 200 years, a large portion of land on the Albemarle-Pamilco Sound peninsula is gonna go underwater,” said Connolly. “That’s gonna make wildlife move inland to escape rising sea levels.”

And those animals will have to go somewhere.

“We don’t want them going into your backyard,” added Connolly. “The Roanoke River is a perfect place for them. The Roanoke River corridor in our projections remains relatively free of urban growth through 2100.”

It will take a year if not more for the proposed changes to be approved.

“There’s gonna be no eminent domain, no taking of anybody’s property,” Connolly was quick to add. “We are only dealing with willing sellers. Folks may have worries or concerns that we’re gonna take their land. That’s not the case.”

Public meetings on the proposed changes continue through the week. A list of meeting times and places is below:

Monday Jan 23rd

Halifax County: 6-8 pm

TJ Davis Recreation Center

400 E. 6th Street

Roanoke Rapids, NC

252-533-2847

Tuesday Jan 24th

Martin County: 6-8 pm

Martin County Extension Office

104 Kehukee Park Rd

Williamston, NC

252-789-4370

Wednesday Jan 25th

Bertie County: 6-8 pm

Windsor Community Building

201 S. Queen Street

Windsor, NC

252-794-3121

Thursday Jan 26th

Northampton County: 6-8 pm

Northampton Recreation Center

9536 NC HWY 305

Jackson, NC

252-534-1303

Friday Jan 27th

Washington County: 6-8 pm

Washington County Extension Office

128 E. Water Street

Plymouth, NC

252-793-2163