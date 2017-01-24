New Bern receives grant to turn old power plant into training center

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The city of New Bern and Craven Community College are receiving a $1.3 million grant to transform New Bern’s gateway.

The U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration is awarding the money to help turn the city’s old Electric Generation Plant and Warehouse into a Regional Workforce Development Training Center for use by the college.

The center will hold classes, hands-on training and skilled trade certificates.

Students will receive training in small engine repair, manufacturing and food service.

There will also be space for entrepreneurs to start new businesses.

“For us, it’s an opportunity to expand dramatically our entry-level workforce development plans,” said Ray Staats, Craven Community College president. “There’s a tremendous need in the community for things such as HVAC, plumbing, construction, small engine repair.”

Staats said he hopes the renovations will be completed in a year and for classes to begin there next January.