Body found in Trent River identified

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A body that was discovered in the Trest River last week has been identified at 20-year-old John Jackson, who went missing on December 26 from downtown New Bern.

The New Bern Police Department said there were no signs of foul play.

The body was discovered in the Trent River near the 100 block of Middle Street.

Officers with New Bern Police said they first got the call around 12:45 p.m. on January 19. The body was reportedly spotted in the river behind the DoubleTree Hotel.

The body was transported to Carolina East Medical Center for further examination.

The incident is under investigation.

Police say no further information is available.

