Lidl grocery store holds hiring fairs to attract local talent

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Lidl, the European grocery store on its way to Greenville, wants to hire local talent.

For the next two days, recruiters will be at the Hilton off Greenville Boulevard.

There is also an event in Wilson.

Anyone is welcome to stop by for an interview.

The company is looking for managers and store supervisors.

The initial interview process takes about two hours.

“There is no set number of positions necessarily,” said Ashely Hughes, with Lidl. “We’re looking just to get a great amount of talent…We’re looking for the best talent that is out there.

The event goes until 7 p.m. Tuesday and starts back up Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Lidl hopes to open its Greenville store by 2018.

While Lidl continues to finish its Greenville store, some of the construction is going to flow into the streets.

Signs say to expect delays on Fire Tower Road.

On Tuesday, construction forced crews to close one lane on the busy street.

A private company is working on the area. NCDOT approved the project.