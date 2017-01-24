Jacksonville traffic light installation to cause lane closures

WNCT Staff Published:
traffic light

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The installation of a new traffic light at the intersection of Western Boulevard and Forum Road in Jacksonville will lead to intermittent lane closures on Western Boulevard near the work area, city officials said.

Work is expected to be complete by Thursday. The new traffic signal is being installed due to continued traffic volume increases on Western Boulevard caused by commercial growth along the corridor. Once the signal is complete, temporary lane diverters will be removed from the median.

The signal, which is located near the Krispy Kreme and Marine Federal Credit Union, is expected to be operable by mid-February.

