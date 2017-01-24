Grantsboro man pleads guilty to machete attack, manslaughter of infant son

GRANTSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A Grantsboro man pleaded guilty to the manslaughter death of his infant child, attacking a bondsman with a machete, stealing firearms from his grandfather and burning buildings in Pamlico County Superior Court Tuesday, District Attorney Scott Thomas said in a news release.

Samuel Tyler Potter, 26, of Grantsboro, received a sentence of 19 to 25 years in prison.

In 2014, Potter was charged with attacking a bondsman, Reginal Beasley, with a machete. Potter was in the Pamlico County Jail after he had been arrested and charged with stealing firearms from his grandfather. When Beasley posted Potter’s bond and took Potter to his grandfather’s house, court officials said Potter attacked Beasley with a machete and attempted to shoot him.

Potter pleaded guilty to one count of attempted first-degree murder as well as felony breaking and entering and felony larceny.

Potter also admitted to giving a dropper full of Benadryl to his 8-month-old son, who had been agitated and crying, as well as mixing Benadryl in his son’s formula, court officials said. That happened in 2013. His son died of Benadryl poisoning, according to officials. Potter pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter.

Court officials said Potter also pleaded guilty to burning down a chicken coop and shed in Grantsboro in 2012.