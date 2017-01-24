First Alert Forecast: Cooler with gradual sunshine today

SUMMARY: Sunshine moves back in mid-week and temperatures stay on the warm side but a strong front will usher in below average temperatures for the weekend. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy this morning with some areas of patchy drizzle early. Skies will gradually part through the morning and end up partly cloudy by late morning. Winds will be breezy at times out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph (gusting over 25 mph at the coast).

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be clearing with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be northwesterly at 10-20 mph (higher at the coast).

TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures staying cool and winds breezy at times.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 42 ° F precip: 10% 41 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 0% 68 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 64 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast