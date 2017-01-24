First Alert Forecast: Cooler with gradual sunshine today

SUMMARY: Sunshine moves back in mid-week and temperatures stay on the warm side but a strong front will usher in below average temperatures for the weekend. Details:

THIS MORNING:  Skies are mostly cloudy this morning with some areas of patchy drizzle early. Skies will gradually part through the morning and end up partly cloudy by late morning. Winds will be breezy at times out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph (gusting over 25 mph at the coast).

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be clearing with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be northwesterly at 10-20 mph (higher at the coast).

TONIGHT:  Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures staying cool and winds breezy at times.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Tue
42° F
precip:
0%
7am
Tue
41° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
42° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
45° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
47° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
50° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
52° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
54° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
56° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
57° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
58° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
56° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
54° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
52° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
51° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
50° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
49° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
47° F
precip:
0%
12am
Wed
47° F
precip:
0%
1am
Wed
45° F
precip:
0%
2am
Wed
45° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
44° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
44° F
precip:
10%
5am
Wed
42° F
precip:
10%
6am
Wed
42° F
precip:
10%
7am
Wed
41° F
precip:
10%
8am
Wed
43° F
precip:
10%
9am
Wed
48° F
precip:
0%
10am
Wed
53° F
precip:
0%
11am
Wed
58° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Wed
61° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Wed
64° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Wed
66° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
68° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
67° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
64° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
61° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
58° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
56° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Wed
56° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Wed
56° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Wed
56° F
precip:
0%
12am
Thu
56° F
precip:
0%
1am
Thu
56° F
precip:
0%
2am
Thu
56° F
precip:
0%
3am
Thu
56° F
precip:
20%
4am
Thu
56° F
precip:
20%
