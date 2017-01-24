Sentencing delayed for Wayne Co. judge convicted of beer bribery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Sentencing has been delayed for a former Wayne County Superior Court judge convicted of trying to bribe a federal agent with two cases of Bud Light.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reported (http://bit.ly/2knB7AO) Judge Arnold O. Jones II was convicted in October of three charges, including bribing a public official, promising and paying a gratuity to a public official, and corruptly attempting to influence an official proceeding.

Jones was to be sentenced this week, but a federal judge has rescheduled it for March 27 in Wilmington.

Prosecutors said Jones texted a sheriff’s deputy, who also was a member of an FBI gang task force, to get copies of text messages between two numbers.

Prosecutors said the Jones offered two cases of beer, but later paid the deputy $100 instead.

___

Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com