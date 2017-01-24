Emerald Isle leaders plan for future growth

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Emerald Isle leaders say the town is growing at a rapid rate, and the planning commission is almost ready to implement a new plan that will guide the town for the next decade.

The biggest question facing the future growth on the island is how to continue to expand commercially and residentially with only a limited amount of land available.

The town’s solution includes a mixed zoning district where commercial and residential properties coexist.

“You typically would see commercial development on the bottom with maybe residential condo units above, said Town Planner Josh Edmondson. “And we haven’t allowed that in the past in our business corridor.”

A stretch of Highway 58 located between Village East and West is considered the heart of downtown.

One part of the plan would create a unified, village-like feel with better connectivity for pedestrians.

Accessibility is always a top priority for the town, making it a major theme in the proposed land use plan.

Part of the goal is creating better pedestrian access, including the installation of crosswalks as well as an addition to the bike path at Bogue Inlet Drive.

“In a place like Emerald Isle, it’s really about adding additional amenities for people to enjoy when they’re here,” said Town Manager Frank Rush. “While they’re here we want to be a step above. We want to give them bicycle paths and boat-launch facilities and park facilities so that it’s a complete package.”

Town leaders said the popular beach driving program will also continue to promote beach access for the elderly and disabled.

The town is also working to update its three owned beach walks.

The land use plan needs final approval from the town’s board of commissioners.

That’s expected to happen at their February meeting.

If accepted, the land use plan will go into effect in the summer.

Construction of many projects is already underway.

The new Bogue Inlet bike path will open in the spring.