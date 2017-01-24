Emerald Isle appoints new police chief

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Emerald Isle has appointed Tony Reese, a 17-year veteran of the Emerald Isle Police Department, as the city’s new police chief.

Reese had been serving as the interim police chief since November 1. Reese served as assistant police chief since 2013 and served as a police lieutenant from 2006 to 2013.

He is a native of Texas, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, and his law enforcement career also includes service to the Greenville Police Department.

Reese was appointed by Town Manager Frank Rush, and he was one of three finalists during the town’s three finalists during the town’s 2013 police chief selection process that included a pool of 140 applicants.

Reese will lead a department that includes 18 full-time sworn officers, 14 part-time / seasonal reserve officers, and civilian support staff providing a full range of police services for a community with a permanent population of nearly 4,000 people that increases to nearly 40,000 at peak summer visitation.

The total annual budget for the police department is about $1.7 million.

