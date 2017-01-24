Duplin County deputies searching for two men in ATV thefts

DEEP RUN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men in Deep Run who have been charged with stealing two all-terrain vehicles in Duplin County.

Roger and Michael Strickland are charged with felony larceny, possession of stolen property and aid and abet larceny.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said the two ATVs were taken from a Kenansville home on North Williams Road on January 11.

Surveillance cameras captured two suspects driving the ATVs down the road toward Highway 111 following by a Ford Ranger, deputies said.

Deputies said they found one ATV in Albertson, North Carolina, a day later and found the other after their investigations lead them to Roger Strickland, who deputies said told them where it could be located.

Anyone with information on the two suspects’ location should contact the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 296-2153.