Duplin County deputies searching for two men in ATV thefts

~WNCT-Logo-Reference By Published:
stricklands

DEEP RUN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men in Deep Run who have been charged with stealing two all-terrain vehicles in Duplin County.

Roger and Michael Strickland are charged with felony larceny, possession of stolen property and aid and abet larceny.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said the two ATVs were taken from a Kenansville home on North Williams Road on January 11.

Surveillance cameras captured two suspects driving the ATVs down the road toward Highway 111 following by a Ford Ranger, deputies said.

Deputies said they found one ATV in Albertson, North Carolina, a day later and found the other after their investigations lead them to Roger Strickland, who deputies said told them where it could be located.

Anyone with information on the two suspects’ location should contact the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 296-2153.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s