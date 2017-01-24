County leaders push priorities for General Assembly

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina legislators are getting ready to go back to work as the General Assembly reconvenes Wednesday, so 9 On Your Side asked local lawmakers what they want to see accomplished.

Before heading back to Raleigh, state legislators went to Pitt County Commissioners to get a better idea of what people in the East want to see done in the General Assembly.

County leaders brought a wish list to the table made up of three main goals. First was maintenance bonds for subdivision streets, so homeowners don’t have to pay out of pocket. The second is changing the policy which requires the county to reimburse nonprofits for what they pay in sales tax, which some say creates budget issues. Lastly, they want an update to the state’s building code.

“I know there’s going to be a lot of noise up there in Raleigh but like I said, luckily we have a good group of influential folks on both sides of the aisle that can kind of bring that conversation home and make sure that the citizens here aren’t getting undue burden by their insurance rates,” said Pitt County Commissioner Glen Webb.

Legislators say these goals are realistic. Some have even bigger hopes for the state.

“A lot of them do line up with sort of the county commissioners associations and the priorities and needs across the state so usually they’re not far out there and then it just comes a lot of it down to budget,” said republican Representative Susan Martin from District 8.

“We would like to clean up our image across the nation. And I just think that is so important. It’s time. We owe it to the residents of our great state,” said democratic Senator Don Davis from District 5.

State legislators have also met with many other groups to get an idea of what should guide their efforts this session.

Of course, many people are concerned about partisan divide, yet county and state leaders both say they have high hopes this session.