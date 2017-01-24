Carteret County sheriff awarded Order of Long Leaf Pine

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck was awarded with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest civilian honor given by the governor of North Carolina, at a Carteret County Commissioner’s board meeting on Monday.

The order is bestowed upon individuals who have displayed exemplary service to their North Carolina communities and to the state as a whole. This order was one of the last orders signed by former Governor Pat McCrory

Buck has put in 18 years of law enforcement service in Carteret County.

“I give credit to my family, our supporters in the community and our staff that work for us,” Buck said. “They’re the ones out getting the job done for you every day. I’m just one person, but it’s our staff. They are where the rubber meets the road”

