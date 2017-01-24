Carteret County deputies search for armed robbery suspect

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect in an armed robbery.

Deputies say it happened at the Dollar General on Highway 24 in Newport on Monday night.

Carteret County deputies responded to the business at approximately 8:00pm after a white male wearing a dark colored hoodie and mask entered the store and approached the cash register.

The suspect held two clerks at gunpoint with an unknown caliber black handgun and demanded money.

One other customer was in the store when the robbery occurred and no one was injured.

The suspect made off with less than $300.00 dollars.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Carteret County Crime-Stoppers at (252) 726-INFO (4636) or email Crimetips@CarteretCountyNC.gov. You do not have to give your name to be eligible for a cash reward.