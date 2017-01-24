Former Ayden employee charged with pawning town property

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:
donnie-keith-hill

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Police arrested a former Ayden town employee accused of pawning property belonging to the town.

39-year-old Donnie Keith Hill was charged with 8 counts of Felony Larceny by Employee and 4 counts of Felony Obtain Property by False Pretense. His arrest follows a tip about town equipment at a local pawn shop.

Investigators found several items in two local pawn shops, including chainsaws and concrete saws as well as assorted cordless drill equipment sets. They determined Hill had pawned the equipment as part of their investigation.

Hill was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond. He’s no longer employed with the Town of Ayden.

 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s