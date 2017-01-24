Former Ayden employee charged with pawning town property

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Police arrested a former Ayden town employee accused of pawning property belonging to the town.

39-year-old Donnie Keith Hill was charged with 8 counts of Felony Larceny by Employee and 4 counts of Felony Obtain Property by False Pretense. His arrest follows a tip about town equipment at a local pawn shop.

Investigators found several items in two local pawn shops, including chainsaws and concrete saws as well as assorted cordless drill equipment sets. They determined Hill had pawned the equipment as part of their investigation.

Hill was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond. He’s no longer employed with the Town of Ayden.