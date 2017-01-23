Sneads Ferry man arrested on heroin charges

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – A Sneads Ferry man has been charged with selling heroin in the Fulcher’s Landing Road area in Sneads Ferry, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Scott Vance was arrested on Friday after detectives said they were able to purchase heroin from him on two separate occasions.

Deputies said Vance attempted to escape from detectives but was captured and taken into custody.

Vance is facing a number of heroin possession, manufacturing and distribution charges.

He was booked into the Onslow County Detention Center in lieu of $55,000 bail.