Sneads Ferry man arrested on heroin charges

~WNCT-Logo-Reference By Published:
vancescott-eugene

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – A Sneads Ferry man has been charged with selling heroin in the Fulcher’s Landing Road area in Sneads Ferry, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Scott Vance was arrested on Friday after detectives said they were able to purchase heroin from him on two separate occasions.

vance-heroin-purchase-10-17 vance-heroin-purchase-11-17

Deputies said Vance attempted to escape from detectives but was captured and taken into custody.

Vance is facing a number of heroin possession, manufacturing and distribution charges.

He was booked into the Onslow County Detention Center in lieu of $55,000 bail.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s