Pitt County, state leaders meet to discuss county’s needs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Just days before state legislators head to Raleigh to continue this year’s session, they sat down with Pitt County commissioners at a luncheon to find out what the county needs at a local level.

“The county commissioners are going through and looking at what they need from us,” said Rep. Susan Martin, R-District 8.

“It’s good to hear too what comes up from the local leadership and the general public,” said state Sen. Don Davis, R-District 5.

County leaders brought a list of goals they want state leaders to take with them as they head to Raleigh.

“We give them the exact thing that we’re asking for,” said Pitt County Commissioner Glen Webb. “They look over it, and they’re honest with us.”

The first item is maintenance bonds for subdivision streets, to prevent homeowners from paying out of pocket.

The second was geared toward non-profits.

The county has to reimburse non-profits for what they pay in sales taxes, and leaders said it creates budget issues.

Lastly, they want an update to the state’s building code.

“In the past, we’ve been very successful in accomplishing things that are small tweaks or local legislation that just impacts this area,” said Martin.

With just two days until another legislative session, county leaders are not the only ones with a wish list.

“I think we have to take this opportunity as an opportunity, as there’s a lot of transition going on,” said Martin. “This is a time for us to focus on how we can come together and move forward and really get some things done.”

Both Democrat and Republican legislators said they’ll work together to meet the county’s needs.

“We owe it to the residents of our great state to work across party lines and to put the interest of the people first above partisan politics,” Davis said.

Before the legislative luncheon, the group went over some budget items, specifically capital improvements plans.

Those are projects with a price tag of more than $1 million.

Leaders went over the improvements they like and the ones they don’t.

While nothing is set in stone, Pitt County’s manager said they have a pretty good idea of what will make it in the budget come July.

“I think we’ve weeded things out,” said Scott Elliot, Pitt County manager. “(It’s) pretty clear there’d just be further clarification and refinement of those projects that still have interest by the commissioners as to whether it’s feasible from a funding standpoint.”

Some of the major projects up for discussion include new vehicle replacements and school renovations.

A new gym at Alice Keene Park and an updated law enforcement center were some things on the do not recommend list.