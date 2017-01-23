Panthers fans can buy discarded items at rummage sale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers fans who would like to decorate a wall or entire room have an opportunity to pick up items at a rummage sale sponsored by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont.

The Charlotte Observer reports (http://bit.ly/2j6uDBe) the sale is scheduled for Saturday at 8 a.m. at Goodwill’s outlet store at 5301 Wilkinson Blvd. The items are donated by the team from suites at Bank of America Stadium.

Fans can choose from hundreds of chairs, bar stools, tables and framed photographs, many of which have been in the stadium since the team’s inception.

In addition, an auction will be held at 10 a.m. for a limited quantity of framed photographs.

Most of the 1,000 items offered at a similar sale last year disappeared in a day or two.

For details:

http://www.goodwillsp.org/shop/promotions/carolina-panthers-sale/

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com