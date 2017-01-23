Onslow County Museum opens exhibit tying together military, personal history

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new exhibit opening at the Onslow County Museum is tying military and personal history together in the county.

The exhibit is called “You Are Here.”

It focuses on the modes of travel across the county over the years.

The idea has been in the works for about a year.

The collections manager said it started with a fascination over presidential visits to the area because of the military.

“That includes the presidents who’ve come here visiting Camp Lejeune,” said Chance Hellmann, the collections manager. “Or like Washington and James Monroe coming through on their southern tours in the late 17- early 1800s.”

Some of the artifacts you can see include rails, shoes, a Model T and and belongings of the first women to fly into Albert J .Ellis airport.

The exhibit opens Saturday at noon.

It will be free for that one day only.