Fire at Grady-White Boats forces employees to evacuate

Courtesy of Greenville Fire/Rescue
Courtesy of Greenville Fire/Rescue

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Multiple fire and rescue units responded to a fire at Grady-White Boats on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway in Pitt County.

The call came in around 3:45 p.m. for reports of heavy smoke coming from the building.

Greenville Fire and Rescue, along with the Staton House Fire Department responded to the scene, but the sprinkler system had already put out the fire.

The building had to be evacuated.

The cause of the fire and extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

WNCT has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

 

