Make it Monday: DIY elastic headbands

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Customizable elastic headbands are a popular accessory for babies, kids and adults.

In this week’s Make it Monday, we’re showing you how to make your own for your kids, family members, friends and yourself for half the sticker price.

Here’s what you’ll need:

– braided elastic

– jewel embellishments

– hot glue gun

– scissors

– a ruler

To start, open up your elastic and decide how much you’ll need depending on who you’re making the headbands for.

Here’s a suggestion size list:

– Adult or teenager: 17″ to 18″

– Pre-teen: 16″

– Child: 15″

– Babies and newborns: 13″ to 14″

Measure out your size with a ruler and cut.

Apply a small dot of hot glue to the end and overlap with the other end. Press down until it’s secure.

Next, cut another small section of elastic, about an inch long. This piece will neatly cover up the seam we just created. Add another dot of hot glue and loop the small piece of elastic over the other hot glue seam.

Let it dry and then you can embellish how ever you’d like using a little bit of hot glue to attach.

We chose to use little craft gemstones and pearls. You can also add artificial flowers or ribbons, the options are endless!

