Kinston Mayor calls shirt sold at Walmart “insulting” to city

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A shirt being sold at Walmart is causing controversy among Kinston residents.

Kinston Mayor BJ Murphy posted on Facebook saying the shirt found at the Kinston Walmart with the written text “where the heck is Kinston, North Carolina” is insulting.

His post reads: “Dear Walmart, if your merchandise’s purpose is to insult your community… congratulations. #TeamKinston”

Mayor Murphy’s post has received many comments, likes and shares. Yet, some people commenting say the shirt could be beneficial for Kinston to help get the word out about the City and all it offers.