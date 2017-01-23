Greenville man charged with marijuana trafficking

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A four-week investigation by Pitt County and Beaufort County law enforcement lead to the arrest of a Greenville man and the seizure of about 12 pounds of marijuana, nine packs of marijuana candy and $1,300, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said.

James Brown Jr., 43, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana. Deputies said the drugs and money were found at Brown’s home on Spring Forrest Road in Greenville.

His bond was set at $300,000, and deputies said more arrests may be pending.

The arrest was part of a joint investigation by the narcotics units of Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.