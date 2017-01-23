Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and warm temperatures to start the work week

SUMMARY: A frontal system and area of low pressure will keep clouds and a few showers in the forecast today but high pressure brings sunshine and warm temps through mid-week. The weekend brings more seasonable weather. Details:

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy with a few showers along with damp conditions persist through the morning but most are just cloudy. Winds are out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: A few showers are possible throughout the day with a mostly cloudy skies and few peeks of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows will be in the 40s with mostly cloud skies with a few lingering showers.

A LOOK AHEAD: Drier conditions are in store for Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure builds back into the area. Highs will be near 60 for Tuesday and into the mid 60s for Wednesday.

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Candice Boling, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

4am
Mon
52° F
precip:
10%
5am
Mon
53° F
precip:
20%
6am
Mon
54° F
precip:
20%
7am
Mon
54° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
54° F
precip:
20%
9am
Mon
55° F
precip:
20%
10am
Mon
58° F
precip:
20%
11am
Mon
60° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Mon
62° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Mon
63° F
precip:
10%
2pm
Mon
63° F
precip:
10%
3pm
Mon
63° F
precip:
30%
4pm
Mon
63° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Mon
61° F
precip:
50%
6pm
Mon
58° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Mon
55° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Mon
53° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Mon
52° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Mon
51° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Mon
50° F
precip:
20%
12am
Tue
49° F
precip:
20%
1am
Tue
48° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
47° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
47° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
46° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
46° F
precip:
10%
6am
Tue
45° F
precip:
10%
7am
Tue
45° F
precip:
10%
8am
Tue
45° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
46° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
49° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
51° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
52° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
54° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
56° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
58° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
58° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
56° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
53° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
51° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
50° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
49° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
48° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
46° F
precip:
0%
12am
Wed
45° F
precip:
0%
1am
Wed
44° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
43° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
