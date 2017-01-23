Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and warm temperatures to start the work week

SUMMARY: A frontal system and area of low pressure will keep clouds and a few showers in the forecast today but high pressure brings sunshine and warm temps through mid-week. The weekend brings more seasonable weather. Details:

THIS MORNING: Mostly cloudy with a few showers along with damp conditions persist through the morning but most are just cloudy. Winds are out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: A few showers are possible throughout the day with a mostly cloudy skies and few peeks of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows will be in the 40s with mostly cloud skies with a few lingering showers.

A LOOK AHEAD: Drier conditions are in store for Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure builds back into the area. Highs will be near 60 for Tuesday and into the mid 60s for Wednesday.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 52 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 20% 54 ° F precip: 20% 54 ° F precip: 10% 54 ° F precip: 20% 55 ° F precip: 20% 58 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 20% 63 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 10% 63 ° F precip: 30% 63 ° F precip: 40% 61 ° F precip: 50% 58 ° F precip: 40% 55 ° F precip: 20% 53 ° F precip: 20% 52 ° F precip: 20% 51 ° F precip: 20% 50 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 20% 48 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 56 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast