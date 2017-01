GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Monday is the last day to register for assistance through FEMA following Hurricane Matthew.

If you sustained damage from Matthew between October 4 and October 24, you have until 11:59 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2017 to register.

Tonight also marks the deadline to apply for a low-interest disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Call FEMA at 800-621-3362 or register online at DisasterAssistance.gov before midnight tonight.