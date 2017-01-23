Craven County program works to improve literacy for children, adults

natl-reading-day

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Children across the country are being encouraged to pick up a book for National Reading Day.

The Family Literacy Program in Craven County works with pre-K through adult readers.

Sara Spalding is an adult educator for the program.

She said teaching reading skills is difficult at an older age, but it is important to establish positive reading habits inside and outside the classroom.

“Parents are giving their children an enormous gift by showing them every day how important reading is,” Spalding said. “Even just 15 minutes a day makes a huge difference.”

As a part of the program, adults are sometimes taught to read children’s books, which the adults can then read to their children as well.

