Authorities search for person responsible for hound dog’s death

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person responsible for shooting a hound dog which later had to be euthanized.

It happened at the Trenton Field trial on Saturday.

A Facebook post by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office says the dog was shot in the backbone and had to be euthanized.

This incident has animal activists and some hound and hunting organizations outraged.

The Eastern Carolina Hound Association, Hound Dog County and Peach County Beagle Club are all offering rewards for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

If you have any information, contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 252-448-0035.