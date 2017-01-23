20 Lenoir Co. families affected by Matthew receive new furniture

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – More than 20 families in Lenoir County affected by Hurricane Matthew received new furniture Monday to replace what they lost during flooding from the storm.

The Church of Christ Disaster Relief of Nashville, Tennessee, with the help of United Way, raised funds to buy furniture for the families.

Judy Scott was one of the people who received furniture. She lost everything during the storm.

“The damage was mold in my furniture,” said Scott. “All my furniture. Everything in my house was moldy. That requires me to get new furniture. And I had to leave everything behind.”

Dressers, beds, sofas and tables were donated.

The Lenoir County Unmet Needs Committee helped find residents who needed the help the most.