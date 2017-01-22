Week in review: history remembered and made

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Over the past week, history was remembered and made. It began with remembering the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Across the East dozens of events were held. Some said love and acceptance should start right here.

“See it’s all about love and helping one another. And if you keep doing that, all over the nation will find out what Jacksonville, Onslow County is doing, everybody will come together they will do it,” said Tikishia Smiley.

Later in the week, Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States, taking the oath of office in front of hundreds of thousands of people.

“From this day forward, it’s going to be only America first,” Trump said during the inaugural address.

Just blocks away, thousands were protesting Trump. The protests turned violent in some areas, leading to more than 200 arrests in D.C. alone.

On Saturday, protests were much peaceful. Well over one million people took part in women’s marches around the world. The largest was in Washington, where it was estimated about 500,000 people attended.

In attendance were around 165 people from the East.

“Our grandmothers, our mothers fought for these same issues, and here we are again, talking about them still,” said Amber Wigen, who organized the local group. “I don’t know, it starts a fire up in you and you just want to get involved.”

In Greenville, Greenville Police made three arrests in connection to a 2014 homicide.

23-year-old Antero Michael Puopolo Rodrigues, 22-year-old Jerrell Devon Powell, and 23-year-old Kenquonis Niqua Mckenzie have all been charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy for the shooting death of 30-year-old Travis Lee Foreman.

And in New Bern, shrimpers from up and down the coast came to speak out against proposed regulations that in part would limit the amount of time they could fish.

“We have a thriving industry who supports North Carolina,” said Jane Whitley. “So we most definitely do not want to see the sound closed.”

Officials said stricter regulations are needed to protect shrimp nurseries.