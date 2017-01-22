Tens of thousands of women protest Trump across N. Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Officials say marches and rallies organized by women against President Donald Trump and attacks on women’s rights brought tens of thousands of protesters to Raleigh and Charlotte.

Organizers of the demonstrations in North Carolina’s two largest cities said Saturday’s turnout was much bigger than expected. Police had to close more roads than they anticipated in both cities.

Several thousand people showed up at separate rallies in Greensboro, Wilmington and Asheville. The demonstrations have been generally organized by liberal-leaning women and representatives of groups promoting agendas around government health care, labor rights, gay rights and abortion rights.

Marchers in Charlotte held up signs that read “We Will Not Be Silenced” and “My Body Belongs 2 Me.”

Police reported no arrests or other problems.