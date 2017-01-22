Pirates fall short at UConn, drop sixth straight

zach-maskavichAp_Logo_01 By and Published:
andre-washington-ecu

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Jalen Adams scored 19 points to lead a short-handed UConn squad over East Carolina 72-65 Sunday in American Athletic Conference play.

Four of the six scholarship Huskies (9-11, 3-4) who played scored in double figures to help snap a two-game losing streak. Rodney Purvis had 16 points, while Kentan Facey and Amida Brimah each scored 13. Facey also finished with 10 rebounds for his third double-double in the last four games.

The Pirates (9-11, 1-6) dropped their sixth-straight contest and have not won since the new year. Kentrell Barkley scored 18 points, Elijah Hughes had 14 and Caleb White 13.

UConn held a 38-28 lead at the half and never let it dip below seven points after that. The Huskies shot 54 percent from the field (27-for-50) and used a 21-0 run to grab their largest lead of the first half, 34-14, with six minutes to play.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s