HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – A Sunday morning fire damages four apartments in Havelock.

Havelock Fire and Rescue says it dispatched crews to the 200 block of Shipman Road Sunday morning.

When firefighters arrived, flames and heavy smoke were coming from the apartment building.

Two people did have to be rescued from an upstairs apartment. No one reported being injured at the scene of fire.

Firefighters say four apartments suffered fire, smoke, and water damage.

The Red Cross is assisting the families displaced by the fire.