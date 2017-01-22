Local church members hold anti-abortion rally through Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – One day after more than 2.5 million people marched for women and human rights around the world, people took to the streets in Kinston to demonstrate against abortion.

Sunday’s march comes on the 44th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade, a landmark case making abortions legal in our country.

“We will be a voice for the voiceless,” chanted marchers.

Dozens of people from the Ground-breakers Ministries in Kinston marched during the pro-life rally.

They chanted and prayed for their beliefs in saving every life inside the womb.

Founder and pastor Sherri Ezzell believes life begins at the time of conception.

“That it is still a child and that child deserves a chance to run to scream to laugh to play and because of that there is a different way than abortion,” said Ezzell.

Ezzell said she tells her church members to adopt.. Or use contraceptives to prevent pregnancy, if it’s unwanted.