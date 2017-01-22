Is the future of space travel for civilians close?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Could you soon be a part of space travel without becoming an astronaut?

The Space-X Company is running a competition involving what is being called a hyperloop tube. The goal is to design a pod that can carry 20 people through the tube at the speed of sound.

More than 100 engineering teams came up with their designs, but only 30 of them are moving forward to next week’s competition.

The University of Illinois has one of the teams selected.

“Working with the students has given me a good idea about how it is to work with other engineers, what kind of problems arise, how to overcome those problems, how to ensure that there is proper communication between all the sub teams,” said Rishab Pohane. “So it’s been a great experience.”

The company plans to hold a second round of competition in the summer.