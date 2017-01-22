Greenville church members reflect on 10-year anniversary of devastating fire

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Ten years ago the memorial Baptist church in Greenville was destroyed from and faced with tragedy.

Sunday the church held an anniversary service.

As members like Johnny Brady reflect on that day, they say it’s still a vivid picture.

“When we got here it was just totally sad,” said Brady.

Former pastor Rick Bailey was the first to see his beloved church in flames.

“About the time I drove up a fire ball came out of the children’s wing roof, he explained. “We really had to come together and decide what the immediate steps were going to be.”

When he returned Sunday he spoke about the one year rebuilding process.

“That fire did not affect just this church it affected the church in general the greater community of faith and it was quite a moving experience, said Bailey.

He said it’s that greater community that put them back on their feet. “The church is not the building it’s the people and you know they came together.”

Current senior pastor Brad Smith said it’s that faith that brought him here. “The tenacious spirit of the people the giving spirit of the people and just the attitude of all things are possible.”

Although bailey has moved on to another church both he and smith have the same dream for the future.

“That God is not finished with this place and that he is only getting started,” said Smith.

“Encourage them to keep pressing ahead and keep pressing forward take down the rear view mirror and just look ahead,” said Bailey.

