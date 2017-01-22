Forecast: Severe Weather Possible for Sunday

SUMMARY: A strong cold front will bring the chance for severe weather Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. A “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect. Details:

TODAY: Clouds and some peeks of sun with scattered showers and storms, especially mid to late morning into the early afternoon and again this evening into tonight. Highs will be in the 60’s to near 70.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms will be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts over 60 mph and an isolated tornado or two possible. Lows will be in the 50’s.

MONDAY: Clouds break for some sun by afternoon with a few scattered showers possible through the day. Highs will be in the low 60’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Sunny and mild Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure build into the area. Another cold front will bring the chance for a few showers on Thursday and also an end to the above average temperatures by the end of the week.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Candice Boling, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 58 ° F precip: 40% 60 ° F precip: 100% 61 ° F precip: 100% 64 ° F precip: 70% 63 ° F precip: 50% 64 ° F precip: 20% 66 ° F precip: 40% 66 ° F precip: 50% 65 ° F precip: 40% 63 ° F precip: 30% 61 ° F precip: 50% 59 ° F precip: 80% 58 ° F precip: 100% 58 ° F precip: 100% 57 ° F precip: 100% 58 ° F precip: 100% 57 ° F precip: 80% 56 ° F precip: 50% 56 ° F precip: 50% 56 ° F precip: 20% 55 ° F precip: 20% 54 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 10% 53 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 20% 59 ° F precip: 20% 60 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 20% 62 ° F precip: 40% 62 ° F precip: 50% 62 ° F precip: 60% 62 ° F precip: 40% 59 ° F precip: 40% 57 ° F precip: 40% 55 ° F precip: 20% 53 ° F precip: 20% 52 ° F precip: 20% 51 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 48 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast