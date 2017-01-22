Forecast: Severe Weather Possible for Sunday

pierce-legeion By Published: Updated:
012217_wx_capture_10

SUMMARY: A strong cold front will bring the chance for severe weather Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. A “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect. Details:

012217_wx_capture_11012217_wx_capture_13012217_wx_capture_12

TODAY: Clouds and some peeks of sun with scattered showers and storms, especially mid to late morning into the early afternoon and again this evening into tonight. Highs will be in the 60’s to near 70.

012217_wx_capture_2

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms will be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts over 60 mph and an isolated tornado or two possible. Lows will be in the 50’s.

012217_wx_capture_3

MONDAY: Clouds break for some sun by afternoon with a few scattered showers possible through the day. Highs will be in the low 60’s.

012217_wx_capture_4

A LOOK AHEAD: Sunny and mild Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure build into the area. Another cold front will bring the chance for a few showers on Thursday and also an end to the above average temperatures by the end of the week.

012217_wx_capture_5

 

TROPICS:  Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

tropical

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Candice Boling, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

9am
Sun
58° F
precip:
40%
10am
Sun
60° F
precip:
100%
11am
Sun
61° F
precip:
100%
12pm
Sun
64° F
precip:
70%
1pm
Sun
63° F
precip:
50%
2pm
Sun
64° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sun
66° F
precip:
40%
4pm
Sun
66° F
precip:
50%
5pm
Sun
65° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Sun
63° F
precip:
30%
7pm
Sun
61° F
precip:
50%
8pm
Sun
59° F
precip:
80%
9pm
Sun
58° F
precip:
100%
10pm
Sun
58° F
precip:
100%
11pm
Sun
57° F
precip:
100%
12am
Mon
58° F
precip:
100%
1am
Mon
57° F
precip:
80%
2am
Mon
56° F
precip:
50%
3am
Mon
56° F
precip:
50%
4am
Mon
56° F
precip:
20%
5am
Mon
55° F
precip:
20%
6am
Mon
54° F
precip:
10%
7am
Mon
53° F
precip:
10%
8am
Mon
53° F
precip:
20%
9am
Mon
56° F
precip:
20%
10am
Mon
59° F
precip:
20%
11am
Mon
60° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Mon
62° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Mon
62° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Mon
62° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Mon
62° F
precip:
60%
4pm
Mon
62° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Mon
59° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Mon
57° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Mon
55° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Mon
53° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Mon
52° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Mon
51° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Mon
50° F
precip:
10%
12am
Tue
49° F
precip:
10%
1am
Tue
48° F
precip:
10%
2am
Tue
47° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
47° F
precip:
10%
4am
Tue
47° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
47° F
precip:
10%
6am
Tue
47° F
precip:
10%
7am
Tue
46° F
precip:
10%
8am
Tue
46° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.