EpiPen alternative to be given free to many patients

FILE - This Oct. 10, 2013, file photo, shows an EpiPen epinephrine auto-injector, a Mylan product, in Hendersonville, Texas.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After concerns of the skyrocketing costs for EpiPens, an alternative brand is being launched, which will be free for many who need it.

It’s called the Auvi-Q. The maker of the alternate said the life-saving allergy remedy won’t have a out-of-pocket cost for patients with commercial insurance, and will be given free to those uninsured living in households that make less than $100,000.

If you don’t fit in either of those criteria, the cost for a two pack of auto-injectors will run $360.

 

