32 year old killed while surfing near Cape Hatteras

BUXTON, N.C. (AP) – The National Park Service says that a North Carolina man has died while surfing near Cape Hatteras.

A park service news release says the death happened Saturday afternoon in the waters off Old Lighthouse Beach.

The news release says a bystander noticed that 32-year-old Jordan Bartholomew of Buxton was face-down in the water. Others got him to shore and began trying to resuscitate him.

EMS, law enforcement and park service staff came to the site.

The man didn’t respond to additional life-saving efforts. Authorities didn’t immediately determine cause of death.

