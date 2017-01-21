Wake tops Wolfpack

Wake Forest's Mitchell Wilbekin shoots a 3-pointer against Arkansas during an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 4, 2015, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Lauren CarrollWinston-Salem Journal via AP)
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – John Collins had 21 points to help Wake Forest beat North Carolina State 93-88 on Saturday, earning the program’s first Atlantic Coast Conference road win in three years.

Keyshawn Woods added 18 points for the Demon Deacons (12-7, 3-4), who had lost 25 straight ACC road games since a January 2014 win at Virginia Tech. It was also Wake Forest’s first win at N.C. State since 2005 and third-year coach Danny Manning’s first ACC road win in 21 tries.

Wake Forest used a 9-0 run to build a 10-point lead with 6 minutes left, then held off a frantic comeback by the Wolfpack (13-7, 2-5). Mitchell Wilbekin hit four key free throws in the final 15.1 seconds to help the Demon Deacons hang on after the Wolfpack got within a basket.

Abdul-Malik Abu had 20 points for N.C. State, while freshman Dennis Smith Jr. had 15 points and 13 assists.

