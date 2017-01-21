Police seek suspect after shooting near Elizabeth City State campus

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect wanted in relation to a shooting early Thursday morning near Elizabeth City State University.

Lt. Darrell Felton with Elizabeth City police says a man was shot in the back around 12:13 a.m. on Herrington Road. The victim is now in stable condition.

Police say Darren Roundtree is a suspect in the shooting. He’s described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall and 215 pounds, with a close haircut and a goatee. A picture of Roundtree wasn’t available.

A spokesperson for ECSU says an alert was sent to students Thursday morning about the shooting, even though it happened off campus.

If you know anything about this shooting, call the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321.

*WAVY contributed to this report.

