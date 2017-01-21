Over 100 people rally for equal rights in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Just a day after trump’s inauguration, thousands of men and women across the country are protesting women’s rights.

Hundreds of people of all ages, color, and gender gathered at the Pitt County courthouse to air their grievances.

New Greenville Chair Amy Bright, helped organize the event.

“This is about holding our elected officials accountable for maintaining equality in this country and not rolling back the gains that we have made over the past 50 years,” said Bright.

Protestors held signs and chanted for change in legislation, attitudes, and controversy in their community and country.

Bright said this is a chance to voice concern that may have built up over many years.

“Our women are under attack, they are trying to remove our reproductive rights they are trying to roll back rights for the LGBT community, they are trying to roll back civil rights for people of color we have to stop that,” explained Bright.

She said the number of people who showed up, shows there is hope to bring the change they want. But it doesn’t stop in just one day, they must continue to fight for what is right.

City council woman Kandie Smith spoke about her ‘Hate Crime Bill’ and her continued fight to report injustices for minorities and women in Eastern North Carolina.