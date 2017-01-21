Local church holds free health screening and counseling clinic

SIMPSON, N.C. (WNCT) – One local community church is working to make Greenville residents healthier.

The Phillippi Missionary Baptist church held their second free community health screening and counseling Saturday.

Dozens of people came in to get checked out.

Blood pressure, height, weight, and glucose levels were taken.

Health ministry chair Valerie Gatlin says it’s important to remind people of how to be healthy.

She said knowing your numbers, could be the difference between life and death.

“Teach them how they can do simple basic lifestyle changes in order to live a healthy lifestyle. A lot of people are dying prematurely these days because they don’t keep up with what their health numbers are,” said Gatlin.

Gatlin said, this will not be the last screening they provide.

They plan to hold a health fair this July.