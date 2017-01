POLLOCKSVILLE, NC (WNCT) – A family is safe after a fire burnt down their garage and damaged the outside of their home Saturday.

The fire broke out around 2:00am on Hager Lane in Jones County.

When the Maysville Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene, flames were coming from the garage, which is less than 20 feet from the home.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.