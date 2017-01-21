Greenville residents go on ‘Affordable housing tour’ to learn more about buying homes

By Published:
affordable-housiing-tour

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Local realtors are trying to help better the home ownership market in eastern North Carolina

Nearly 50 people took at affordable housing tour Saturday with the East Carolina board of realtors

On the tour the looked at three different houses and learned what it takes to buy a house.

Realtor Dede Carney said it’s important for the growth of the community to show people the house inventory in our area and just how little they can actually pay.

“Home ownership rates are at an all-time low especially for African American’s so it’s our job to help change that equation, and get the homeowner ship rates up while interest rates are still low,” said Carney

If you missed the tour but are still interested to see the houses on the tour you can contact DeDe Carney at (252)-347-9678 or (252) -717-9678.

