Florida pizza shop selling “Trump” pizzas for $500

TAMPA, F.L. (WNCT) – A Florida pizza shop is trying to cash in on the inauguration by doing what they do best – making pizza.

Due Amici created the “Trump” pizza for inauguration day, selling it for $500.

It is made with Italian cheese, Russian caviar, American gold flakes shaped in a “T”, and comes with French champagne.

For a lucky few, they got to taste the pizza for free at the shop Friday.

The story owners said at least two people had shelled out the $500 asking price for the pizza.

