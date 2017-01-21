Forecast: Rain is back today, severe storms possible Sunday into Monday

SUMMARY: Storm system will bring heavy rain and a few thunderstorms Saturday. A stronger system could bring severe weather late Sunday through early Monday. A “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect. Details:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder, especially this afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 60’s.

TONIGHT: Showers and thundershowers, especially before midnight. Mostly cloudy with patchy fog late. Lows will be in the 50’s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. A few storms late in the day into Sunday night could be severe with damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado or two possible. Highs will be in the 60’s and 70’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: The weather quiets down later Monday and stays quiet through mid-week. Another cold front will bring the chance for a few showers on Thursday and also an end to the above average temperatures by the end of the week.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1, 2017. Click here for your tropical update.

