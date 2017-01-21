165 people from the East head to D.C. for women’s march Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – 165 people from across the East met in Greenville early Saturday morning to load up on buses heading to Washington, D.C.

The group will join an estimated 200,000 others for the women’s march Saturday morning.

“After the election you felt like you needed something to kind of bring you back to life and get you inspired again, and there’s nothing more sort of at the core to me than women’s issues,” said Amber Wigent, who organized the trip for the local group.

Ages of those leaving Greenville for the march ranged from 6-years-old, to nearly 80-years-old.

“It really disturbs me that a guy like Donald Trump is going to be our president, and I just want to hold him accountable for being the president,” said 10-year-old Maisy Woodmansee, who was attending the march with her mom.

Others going from the East said it wasn’t so much a protest of President Donald Trump as it was a chance to get their voices heard.

For J.H. Rose freshman Lauren Jenkins, it’s a chance to take action as she was too young to vote in the election.

“If you can like go do something it’s a little more like you’re putting action behind your words, instead of just saying them,” Jenkins said.

It’s not just women attending the march from the East. Children and men were also going.

“Women are equals in this country. That regardless of who won this election that women are worthy of respect,” said Jason Webley.

Those attending said they hope to start a movement and show those in power that they will be held accountable.

11 ECU students had their trip to D.C. paid for by locals.

Similar marches are scheduled across the country Saturday.