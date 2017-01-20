Two arrested in string of Onslow County vehicle break-ins

By Published:
9oys-crime-tracker

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office reports it has made two arrests in connection to a string of vehicle break-ins throughout the county.

mancinisamantha-annkamienskijohn

On Wednesday, John Kamienski, 29, and Samantha Ann Mancini, 27, both of Tallman Circle in Midway Park were arrested and charged with the following:

(8) Counts Break or Enter a Motor Vehicle
(9) Counts Misdemeanor Larceny
(8) Counts Possession of Stolen Goods
(1) Count Larceny of a Firearm
(5) Counts Financial Card Theft
(4) Counts Identity Theft
(3) Counts Obtaining Property by False Pretense
(1) Count Larceny, Remove/Destroy/Deactivate Theft Device
(1) Count Conspiracy

Over the past two months, the Sheriff’s Office has responded to numerous reports of vehicle break-ins involving 9 separate victims.

Both suspects were booked in the Onslow County Detention Detention Center. Kamienski was booked under a $547,000 bond and Mancini was booked under a $350,000 secured bond. Both were on probation and were recently listed as absconders.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s