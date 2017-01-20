Two arrested in string of Onslow County vehicle break-ins

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office reports it has made two arrests in connection to a string of vehicle break-ins throughout the county.

On Wednesday, John Kamienski, 29, and Samantha Ann Mancini, 27, both of Tallman Circle in Midway Park were arrested and charged with the following:

(8) Counts Break or Enter a Motor Vehicle

(9) Counts Misdemeanor Larceny

(8) Counts Possession of Stolen Goods

(1) Count Larceny of a Firearm

(5) Counts Financial Card Theft

(4) Counts Identity Theft

(3) Counts Obtaining Property by False Pretense

(1) Count Larceny, Remove/Destroy/Deactivate Theft Device

(1) Count Conspiracy

Over the past two months, the Sheriff’s Office has responded to numerous reports of vehicle break-ins involving 9 separate victims.

Both suspects were booked in the Onslow County Detention Detention Center. Kamienski was booked under a $547,000 bond and Mancini was booked under a $350,000 secured bond. Both were on probation and were recently listed as absconders.