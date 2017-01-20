Rep. Walter B. Jones sends well wishes, declares a vision for the future after Trump inauguration

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Congressman Walter B. Jones was unable to attend Friday’s celebrations in Washington D.C. due to family obligations. We spoke with Jones over the phone. He says he is sending well wishes and a vision for the future to the 45th President.

“When you can see the transition of power without gunfire and fighting, it just makes you very proud of be an American first,” says North Carolina’s 3rd District Congressional Representative Walter B. Jones.

Jones says he’s excited to see if President Trump will fulfill promises made on the campaign trail.

“I think he is ready to get down to work,” says Jones. “He campaigned that way and told the American people and the people of Eastern North Carolina that we have a lot of problems facing our country and he is willing to roll up his sleeves and try to help America become a strong nation again.”

Like Trump, Jones says he’s ready to get to work.

“We’re ready to see where we can support him,” says Jones. “There will be some areas that will be controversial with Republicans and certainly with Democrats but that’s the way it is. I was there with President Bush when we had a Republican House and a Republican Senate and there were many things that we could work together on and there were other things we disagreed on but that’s the way this country works.”

Representative Jones tells WNCT he’s already discussed legislation he’s proposing in the coming weeks with Vice President Mike Pence. This legislation focuses on removing resources provided by the United States in Afghanistan.